Last Thursday at the Town of Payson City Hall a meeting was held and a large representation of residents from the Alpine Heights Homeowners Association attended. Our concerns were several: the location and access to the second water tower in Alpine Heights and the archaeological study costing $189,003, as well as the legal ramifications concerning Lot 147 at the end of a dead-end (cul de sac) called Hillcrest Drive.

