Last Thursday at the Town of Payson City Hall a meeting was held and a large representation of residents from the Alpine Heights Homeowners Association attended. Our concerns were several: the location and access to the second water tower in Alpine Heights and the archaeological study costing $189,003, as well as the legal ramifications concerning Lot 147 at the end of a dead-end (cul de sac) called Hillcrest Drive.
No one in Alpine Heights is opposed to the second water tower. We are upset with the method by which the city purchased the land and then split the lot.
The other issue is the legal matters concerning Lot 147. Because the lot is in the Homeowners Association and because the purchaser of any lot in the HOA must sign an agreement to follow the bylaws and CC&Rs (conditions) recorded with the land title, the city cannot claim ignorance of the law. According to the HOA bylaws:
1. Any lot split must be approved by a majority of the HOA members and a signed approval recorded with the County of Gila;
2. The lot nor any portion of it can be removed from the HOA without a majority of HOA members agreeing and the approval recorded in the County Assessor records;
3. According to the bylaws, no access through any lot is permissible to access another lot.
The city cannot produce any agreements signed by the HOA. They have not explained why before the resolution of these legal matters, the city has agreed to an archaeological study costing $189,003.
Before anything else is done, mistakes of the past need to be rectified. The control of lot 147 needs to be returned to the HOA and all bylaws and restrictions respected. The city council has stated that they will sit down with the president and board of the alpine heights homeowners association to deal with these matters. We are waiting.
