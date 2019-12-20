Editor:
Thank you for the excellent article about art at the border. I am pleased to know that at least three churches in our community are speaking up and taking action to show compassion and kindness toward our fellow humans: asylum seekers and immigrants. (Community Presbyterian Church, Payson United Methodist Church, and Unity of Payson. There may be others, but these are the three I’m aware of.)
Holocaust survivor Elie Weisel said, “Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
There is much work to be done to improve our immigration system and to help people seeking asylum. As a country, we can do better than separating families and keeping children in detention. This is a humanitarian, non-partisan issue. We can find common ground.
As Brené Brown says, “If your response is, ‘The parents should not have brought their children here illegally,’ know this: I pray to God that you never have to flee violence or persecution with your children. And if the day comes that you must, and your babies are forcibly removed from your arms, I will fight for you, too.”
It’s against all religious, moral, and ethical codes to treat people the way we are treating asylum seekers. Families, including children, yearning for safety after being victimized in their home countries, are continuing to be mistreated here in the USA. Those who fled have sought asylum here, and that is LEGAL. Now they are being traumatized again, this time by U.S. authorities, who are in some cases breaking the law. (The Flores Settlement Agreement, 1997)
The artists from Community Presbyterian Church are giving hope to human beings who are stranded south of our border. These people fled their homes, families, and motherlands with one purpose: to save the lives of their children. Who among us would not do the same?
Elie Weisel was right; silence and apathy encourage persecution. Let’s talk to our families, friends, neighbors, pastors, and congregations about this topic.
Many thanks to the three churches mentioned above. They walk the walk and stand up for dignity and respect for all humans. May all of us think deeply about the Golden Rule each time we say “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” over the next month.
Teresa Kelleher, Payson
