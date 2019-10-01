More people love it than don’t
Editor:
In response to the (letter) “Magic yes; gun violence no” (Sept. 17 Roundup), I’d like to say that I actually chuckled when I read it. I remember an article long ago where a magician pulled a gun out of his hat and shot 10 people. Now the magician at the fair did obviously NOT do that, but then again the re-enactment group did NOT shoot and kill anyone either.
It can happen anywhere and anytime when an angry misplaced person decides to kill. But re-enactment groups are “actors.” We are no different than what you see on TV. We are also entertainers. And lots of people love seeing the Old West come alive through the history of our world, and most importantly our own town. Like the magician, we entertained the crowd. That’s what we do.
Most importantly, it all boils down to a majority, not a minority. More people love it than don’t. That’s the trouble with the whole world. People complaining about everything under the sun. So here it is in a nutshell: the majority of law-abiding American citizens have the right to bear arms, whether it be for protection, hunting or entertainment. The majority of the people love our country, our flag, our God, and our president! And may I add our mayor!
Violence starts with an individual, not a weapon; and guns are not the only culprit. The greatest weapon we have is our tongue. Beware! It’s very deadly!
In closing, the majority of the children love our gun fights. And by the way, it is far more likely for a child to die of obesity, than at the hand of a gun! Automobiles kill more people than guns, but do we also blame the cars? Yeah, its all so petty.
And this is really all I have to say. Have a wonderful day. See you at our next show?
Cate Thornton, Payson
