Editor:
We would like to thank everyone who came to celebrate Dess’s life with us.
Thank you for the delicious potluck food and the memories shared.
We would also like to thank Roy and Marie Haught for the meat and rolls and Clayton Randall for the barbecue sauce.
A special thanks to all the lovely ladies who helped serve. And to Troy Neal, who gave Dess’s life history and helped us share stories and memories — you’re the best!
We are so blessed to have been able to share the day with all of you.
The Dess Morris family
