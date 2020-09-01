Editor:
A few months ago, I wrote a letter comparing Trump’s thugs to the oligarchs in Russia. As it turns out, I was not far from the truth! I was convinced that Trump was the worst thing to happen to our country in my 70+ years on this planet. Some of you are “Trumpers” and I ask that you consider the following information when you vote (early I hope).
Let’s talk about “America’s Mayor,” Rudy Giuliani, and his Ukrainian and Russian cohorts, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. What cliff did Giuliani fall from? He didn’t! Trump is simply trying to distance himself from these thugs. Parnas and Fruman were booked by the Alexandria Sheriff’s office for trying to bring money from outside the U.S., committing campaign finance violations.
When I searched for “most corrupt presidential administrations in U.S. history”, guess who popped up — Trump. Under his watch, eight other thugs have been indicted and/or sentenced for various crimes:
George Papadopoulos: Sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to Congress.
George Nader: Sentenced to 10 years for child pornography.
Rick Gates: Sentenced to conspiracy and lying to the FBI.
Michael Flynn: Convicted and sentenced for lying to the FBI.
Paul Manafort: Pleaded guilty to money laundering, lobbying violations, and witness tampering.
Roger Stone: Lying to lawmakers re-witness tampering.
Steve Bannon: Charged with fraud over funds raised to build the Border Wall (part of which fell over in a strong wind).
I am a registered Democrat because as an independent I must choose which ballot I receive. Please be an independent thinker when you vote this year! Trump is the worst narcissist I have seen in my 70 years on earth! Look the word up in the DSM 5 like I did.
Virginia Sparks, Payson
(2) comments
Oh Ms. Sparks. You actually believe the hate on CNN and MSNBC. Corrupt administrations? Let's revisit Clinton and Obama sometime over lunch. Not enough room here for that. Just remembered a short one.....selling guns in Mexico which ended up getting one of our agents killed in the Obama years. If you would post your address I would send you more Kool-Aid. Hang on for the next ride after Mr. Trump gets elected for another 4 years!!!!!!!!!!!!
Keep drinking the Kool-Aid, you must be forgetting Barry (spygate) Obama. When you start naming people that were indicted, remember John Durham hasn’t started his Obama/ Biden indictment list yet!! The storm is here.
