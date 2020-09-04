Editor:
The Mountain Village Foundation is grateful for the support it received during its Christmas in July toy drive.
Each year, MVF provides toys for about 75 children from Pine and Strawberry whose families are struggling financially. We normally budget about $3,000 for this project, which is part of our core mission of helping children in our communities.
This year, people donated 52 toys and $600 to help us buy more toys. However, this is far lower than the July toy drive last year, when we collected 192 toys and $692.
We have been unable to raise funds as we normally do through our popular pancake breakfasts at the Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild summer festivals and Western Steak Fry because of the risk of spreading COVID-19 at these events. We are hoping that people will still consider donating to our kids’ Christmas program. Monetary donations can be sent to MVF, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Any donation amount is much appreciated.
Rochelle Tigner
