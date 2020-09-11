Editor:
In response to the voter intimidation letter to the editor, I disagree with Mary Kastner, but also think the churches are terrible polling places.
In the early morning of the primary on Aug. 4 I witnessed a man from Expedition Church cussing, throwing signs in the garbage and having a tantrum. He said he was the election marshal and also a deacon at the church.
Also, the pastor and his staff were able to “hang around at their office near the 75-foot voter line.”
The deacon of a church should not be hired as the election marshal, and the pastors and staff should vacate for the day.
I’m for moving the voting places back to the schools where they used to be to keep our separation of church/state rule intact.
Dave Golembewski
