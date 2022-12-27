Editor:
The January 6 Committee has done its work, making history in our time. Of course, many won’t recognize its work as history. Heck, it’s just politics. No, it’s far more than politics.
I know something about history. Without history we have no frame of reference for how we perceive the present and face the future. When we rely on others to give us that frame of reference, we surrender our judgment and weaken our democracy. I’m not a Pollyanna, nor do I believe that history repeats itself. I have serious, well-founded concerns about the future of our country. We have work to do to protect our democracy. The title “American” is easy; the title “citizen” is way harder.
What will I bring to the table? I will vote with my eyes wide open and my brain in gear. I will continue reading history, biography, religion, current events and politics to make informed decisions. I will celebrate the extraordinary goodness of our history, while working to correct the intentional and egregious injustices that mar our past and present and can infect our future. I won’t shout anyone down and expect the same civility in return.
What can you do? Put away your Trump flags. Can we agree that Americans need only one flag, the stars and stripes? Pack up your MAGA merch. Despite our faults, mistakes and wrong turns, there’s no “again.” America has been great, is great and will be great. Please acknowledge that.
The arc of history has bent toward justice over and over because we have so much in common. Let’s give those “ties that bind” a chance to heal and pull us toward a “more perfect union.”
Susan Campbell, Payson
