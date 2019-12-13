MSA fills board seats
Editor:
The mission statement of the Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA) is “To enhance wildlife, environment, education and our economy in the Mogollon Rim Country by supporting local quality game management, youth and our local businesses.” Our mission drives each decision regarding how we allocate your donations.
The MSA Governing Board recently held elections for 2020 officers and one open position on the board of directors. The 2020 Governing Board members are Jake Swartwood, president; James Goughnour, vice president; Barbara Underwood, treasurer; Tyson McKee, secretary. The 2020 Board of Directors are Ted Pettet, Jeremy Ulmer, Kevin Scott, Joe Parone and Mike Newland.
If you would like to become involved in helping our community or to learn more about the Mogollon Sporting Association, visit our website at www.msapayson.org or Facebook Mogollon Sporting Association.
James Goughnour, MSA Governing Board
