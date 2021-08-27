Editor:
The Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA) extends our sincere thanks to all of the Rim Country supporters of our 28th annual banquet. A record crowd of attendees enjoyed a great evening of laughter, dinner and bidding on many of the great donations made by our local sponsors.
The Mogollon Sporting Association is a 501©(3) organization, and all of the proceeds from the banquet and donations are equally divided in support of wildlife conservation and youth.
MSA never has and never will send banquet proceeds to a national organization, with paid employees, and then ask for a portion of the dollars to be returned to our community.
Our volunteer members appreciate your confidence in us to manage your donations directly to the benefit of our community. We take that responsibility seriously and want you to know that we will continue to do our very best for Rim Country communities.
It was our honor to announce Roy Haught as the recipient of the MSA 2021 Legacy Award for his many years of dedication to youth and wildlife conservation in Rim Country. Roy joins a long list of community leaders and conservationists dedicated to the success of our youth.
A huge thanks to the Tonto Apache Tribe and the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino for their continued support of the MSA banquet.
Also, a special word of gratitude to all of the hard working MSA volunteers who once again, planned and executed a fantastic banquet under the leadership of our Banquet Chairwoman, Becky Prock. Job well done!
Craig Swartwood, president
James Goughnour, vice president
