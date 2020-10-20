Editor:
Regarding the letters to the editor on the Deborah Rose vs. Jolynn Schinstock debate, whereby Ms. Schinstock claimed that Deborah Rose was “mudslinging.”
The alleged “mudslinging” incident Ms. Schinstock is referring to is the statement she made whereby she claims she is a unifier and can bring the council together. An odd statement in itself as a town councilor’s job is to base their individual decisions on the greater good of the town, not to vote as a united council, to which Deborah Rose responded: (and I quote, as I was at the debate) “Jolynn, how can you claim to be a unifier when you were a circulator of a petition to recall our mayor, yet now you want to work with him?” This statement apparently angered Jolynn Schinstock and she thereby accused Deborah Rose of mudslinging.
I find this childlike and laughable behavior as Deborah Rose held up a public document proving that statement to be factual. I feel this is not the action of a unifier, and I’m not even going to touch on the incident in which Jolynn Schinstock showed up on a voter’s doorstep after looking at that voter’s ballot at town hall during the August primary. I don’t recall any coverage of that incident in your paper, but then again, I may have missed your coverage of that.
All of this does give Payson the impression of having their own “little swamp.” So, my question is this, since when is asking a legitimate question such as Deborah asked Jolynn, regarding her being a circulator of a petition to remove the mayor and showing physical proof thereof, considered “mudslinging”?
Richard Chouinard
