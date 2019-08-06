Mueller struggles but keeps to the script
Editor:
The judiciary hearing was a little painful to watch. This was due to several factors. First, I believe that the director has hearing issues and repeatedly asked for questions to be repeated. Second, Mueller insisted on knowing what page and line of the text the questioner was referring to. Mueller had to flip back and forth through the report to confirm that his answers reflected the report’s findings. This slowed the proceedings.
It is doubtful that Mueller wrote the entire report and had committed it to memory. With a staff of 20 lawyers I am sure that individual sections were written by different lawyers. At his press conference he stated that the report was his testimony and he stayed on script through the hearings.
Despite the slow uncomfortable pace, the hearings did confirm that the Russians interfered in our election and that there is little doubt that obstruction of justice did occur.
Richard Hunt, Payson
