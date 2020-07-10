Editor:
“Oh say can you see” ... and it was spectacular! The Payson Lions Club once again proudly displayed American flags at the 87 curve coming into Payson. As well each of our beloved armed forces were represented by their own flags through the July 4th weekend. Seeing multiple flags flying in the Rim Country wind, always gives one a reminder of what a beautiful country we have!
Thank you Lion volunteers who fueled our holiday in keeping Payson the “Flag Capital of Arizona.” It certainly is a special moment that “makes your heart beat true for the red, white and blue” and unites us all.
Joanne Ivins, Payson
