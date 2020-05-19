Editor:
All of a sudden, on this day in May 2020, I’m suddenly not worried about the coronavirus, aka COVID-19.
Hearing about the “murder hornets,” another gift from China, currently arriving in the northwest United States of America from Canada, I figure our country is being subjected to a threat 100 times worse than any virus we are experiencing.
If these “murder hornets” are not ALL eradicated immediately, they will decimate the honeybees, and the cycle of nature of pollinating that the bees are responsible for in nature.
Life as we know it will come to an end ... and if you don’t understand what that means ... you better start educating yourselves.
Ginger Jeffers, Pine
