Must we be so red?
Editor:
We do not have a viable two-party political system in Arizona. The Republicans control both the office of the governor and the office of the attorney general. They also control both the state senate and the house in the legislature.
Add to this monopoly the fact that Governor Ducey has stacked the deck with GOP appointees to the Arizona Supreme Court and it’s easy to see why Democrats and independents have very little influence and input into state politics.
Too many voters feel disenfranchised by the nefarious behavior by the party in power. All three of our Rim area GOP lawmakers seem to delight in having to answer to no one and to blame problems on the party that has no power in Arizona!
Budget talks held in secret, sweetheart deals for charter schools and their owners (often times GOP lawmakers), and overlooked or underpunished behavior from too many GOP lawmakers are just some of the “benefits” we receive from having a one-party system in Arizona.
Since BOTH Democrats and Republicans seem to want to vote only for candidates of their own party (regardless of qualifications or lack thereof), it’s up to others to change our lopsided political structure.
Registered independent voters make up the second largest voting block in Arizona after Republicans. There’s no reason we have to be a totally red state if independent voters ban together to vote against one-party rule.
Forcing our lawmakers to cooperate, compromise, and coordinate their efforts would be a welcome change from what we’ve had to endure for decades. Besides, purple is a pleasing and inoffensive color!
Richard K. Meszar, Payson
