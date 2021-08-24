My body, my choice
Editor:
Remember the leftist slogan “My Body, My Choice”? Its statement is very clear and powerful. In Payson over 100 people turned out to support this very idea with signs and a walk on Main Street near the hospital.
But their march had nothing to do with aborting a child. It had to do with the forced inoculation of people against their will. The participants were medical professionals and their supporters who are being bullied and threatened by their employer to take an injection of a drug classed as experimental by the U.S. government. Or lose their jobs.
Some people choose to wear a mask. Their body, their choice. In Arizona, we cannot be forced against our will to do so. Some people have volunteered to take the vaccine against the Wuhan virus. Some have decided to wait and see how the vaccine works out, or to wait until the government declares that the vaccine is officially approved. Their bodies, their choice.
And note that these people who marched are top-flight medical professionals, people who know much more than the average person about all matters medical. Should they not be able to make the same choice as everyone else on these delicate and intimate matters? Does not simple justice demand that not a single one of us be forced into a very personal choice by an oppressive, overbearing employer — or by anyone else.
Our bodies, our choice. If you want to wear a mask, get a shot, or get your groceries brought out to your car by Walmart, go right ahead. It is your business to do that, not mine to judge you.
But please, allow me the same right that you demand for yourself. It is my body. It is my choice.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
(5) comments
Now that the vaccine is approved and not "experimental", the anti-vaxers and "freedom" people are going to have to find another weak trope..."my body, my choice" won't fit the bill...🙄
Perhaps the "over-reaching" hospitals don't want to get sued by patients that catch a preventable disease from hospital staff or other unvaccinated patients...just saying...🙄
Please forgive the insult of my stating the obvious, but no right is absolute in practice. A few public health examples include: school entry vaccination, pollution or smoking bans, child safety seats, fluoridation, restrictions on gun ownership and cell phone use while driving. It’s hard for me to imagine a more compelling case than a hospital requiring vaccination of its employees in the midst of a pandemic. Typhoid Mary, not a pregnant woman, is the better comparison, I think.
And now that the vaccine is approved, the "individual freedom" people will have to find another excuse to "preserve their freedoms"...never mind on encroaching on other people's freedoms...🙄 hence the non sequitur copied.
For me if I have to go to the hospital (filled with non vaccinated covid patients), I would rather have a vaccinated care giver, than having to sue the hospital for a preventable infection and a violation of my "personal freedom"...
So "my body, my choice" is for men only says a Neanderthal tea partier. Know what's great about America? Abortion is PROTECTED by the Constitution, under Right to Privacy. So, shhhhhhh. It's none of your business. No womb? No opinion will be considered.
Deb Paulk
And the vast, vast majority of medical personnel believe in vaccinations to prevent and mitigate disease. So, don't stock up on horse de-wormer from Tractor supply, please....🙄
