Editor:
Here’s a political multiple choice question for readers and voters to ponder.
Does the Arizona governor refuse to communicate with or coordinate with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman because:
A) They’re Democrats
B) They’re women
C) They’re competent and powerful
D) They have different ideas
E) All of the above
F) None of the above
The combined populations of Phoenix and Tucson account for about 30% of our entire state’s population and yet the governor seems incapable of cooperating with these duly elected mayors of our two largest cities.
It seems like the governor is being myopic, petty, and vindictive, traits like those of a recent politician that lost the White House by over 7 million votes. Those that can’t or won’t learn from the mistakes of the past are bound to repeat them in the future.
Richard K. Meszar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!