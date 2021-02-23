Editor:
Now our district’s new non-resident state legislator, Senator Rogers, wants to name SR 260 after the former president. Wouldn’t it be more appropriate to name the 450-mile wall along our southern border after Trump? Clearly, Donald Trump had nothing to do with State Highway 260 and the wall at the border exists only because of his actions. It could be named the Donald J. Trump Wall and stand there like the Berlin Wall until the people on both sides rise up to tear it down.
Robert Hershberger, Payson
