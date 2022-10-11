NASA failures Oct 11, 2022 5 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Why is it that NASA fails at two attempts to launch a rocket and Elon Musk is launching them like 4th of July fireworks?Robert Schall, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nasa Failure Astronautics Aerospace Engineering Elon Musk Attempt Robert Schall Rocket Editor Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Barbara Buntin Oct 11, 2022 6:37am Good book out that will explain that to you"Escaping Gravity: My Quest to Transform NASA and Launch a New Space Age" Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Controversy over proposed Pine trailhead Tonto Creek Bridge groundbreaking Landmark agreement will bolster forest restoration Gone but not forgotten: northern Arizona monsoon sets records Mayoral candidates on Main Street, event center as economic drivers Latest Stories New police patrol vehicles turn heads Controversy over proposed Pine trailhead Residents protecting residents Military service benefits business owner Tonto Creek Bridge groundbreaking Upcoming events Payson mayoral debate planned Oct. 12 Landmark agreement will bolster forest restoration Gone but not forgotten: northern Arizona monsoon sets records Highline Trail finally gets the love it deserves Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Too much at stake NASA failures Vote for democracy Trump supporters being killed Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments The volunteer crisis Education choice is benefiting Rim Country Protecting the Grand Canyon Selective enforcement of law wrong Columnists Poor little Miss 1565 – Part 2 Poor little Miss 1565 A few thoughts about what we’ve all just been through – Part 3 A few thoughts about what we’ve all just been through – Part 2 A few thoughts about what we’ve all just been through Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Chris Higgins for Mayor - Endorsements 2022 Arizona Voter Guide Big O Tires Re-Elect Mayor Tom Morrissey Cash for Vehicles Ponderosa Bible Church Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Rummage Sale & Craft Fair Arizona Wild Rescue Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Gone to the Dogs Event Eastern Arizona College Ember Awareness Checklist Free Dental Clinic for Seniors Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Krispy Krunchy Chicken Cricket Wireless Annual Realtor FOOD DRIVE Banner Urgent Care expanded hours Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Integricare 2x3 Holy Nativity Catholic Church Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Payson Plumbing Solutions Tom Russell & Associates Business Directory Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Sawmill Theatres Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing
Good book out that will explain that to you
"Escaping Gravity: My Quest to Transform NASA and Launch a New Space Age"
