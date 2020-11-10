Editor:
I’m certain it wasn’t Keith Morris’ intent, but some readers interpreted his article “Payson’s Pioneers in the Pool” (Oct. 30) as a turf war between teenage swimmers and cranky old senior citizens. Since I belong to the latter group, I’d like to set the record straight.
When the Payson High School Swim Club began their early morning workouts at the Tonto Apache Gym pool, the available space for lap swimming was reduced by one-half (from a width of 15 yards to 7.5 yards). While the crowded conditions weren’t ideal, we senior swimmers are an adaptable group. Some of us chose to swim a little earlier in the morning, others a bit later, and some made do with the available space.
However, several of us were dismayed that the high school students didn’t have a more appropriate venue to train for competitive swimming. I remember shaking my head in disbelief as I watched five teenagers bumping into each other as they valiantly swam up and down a 20-yard pool.
We all know the importance of engaging young people in wholesome activities like swimming. So I applaud Coach Tamara Gressley’s efforts to provide this opportunity for our local high school students. She earns even more kudos for pursuing funds to build a community swimming facility.
I suppose the real story here is the failure of the mayor and the town council to adequately address the recreational and health needs of its citizens. The benefits of swimming and hydrotherapy for all ages are well documented. And yet our town of 15,000 doesn’t have an aquatic facility that operates year-round. The need is there — we’ve known that for years. Why the mayor and town council have not acted on this more ambitiously remains a mystery. Maybe next year the PHS Swim Club can train on the new splash pad, although I wouldn’t advise that for senior swimmers. With my bone density numbers, that would be a recipe for the emergency room.
Finally, I think I can speak for all senior swimmers when I express my gratitude to the Tonto Apache Tribe for allowing us to use their pool. If not for their generosity, we would indeed have to swim in Roosevelt Lake or Woods Canyon Lake. I know some dedicated teenagers and seniors who would probably do it, not by choice but by necessity.
Michael Fillerup, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!