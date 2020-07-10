Editor:
My wife and I retired to Payson in 2012. Since then Payson has had three mayors. Kenny Evans gave us a water supply that is the envy of every community in the water-starved West. Craig Swartwood left us with a fairly healthy reserve surplus. However, Tom Morrissey has broken campaign promises, put forth a stream of provable lies, divided our community, denied our fire and police departments (and us) life-saving equipment, cost the taxpayers of Payson thousand of dollars in needless lawsuits and left our treasury depleted.
Our town council is the laughingstock of Arizona politics, is sadly dysfunctional and in need of new leadership. Payson cannot weather two more tumultuous years of Morrissey and four more years of Vice Mayor Janell Sterner. It is obvious that Payson is not the town it was eight years ago. It’s that simple.
Larry Sugarman, Payson
