Editor:
As a former Payson resident from years 2016 to 2019, I want to say please vote for Jolynn in the city council for Payson, because she will get things done and she is a hardworking community member. I was a teacher at JRE in Payson during those three years and Jolynn is one of the most involved, proactive parents I have ever seen in my years in education, whether it was raising funds to build the new JRE playground for the 2018-2019 school year along with being involved with PTO duties in addition to being on the school board and advocating what is best for students and voting for her on the city council will allow her to advocate and be involved with the Payson community since we need people like Jolynn for the Payson city council.
Please vote for Jolynn because she will help Payson be a better place to live and to visit with her ideas as a future city council member.
Derek D’Avignon, Cornville
