Neighbor’s dog comes to the rescue

It’s awesome to have great neighbors. But we are extra blessed with amazing canine friends. Our dogs, Captain and Sprochette, are hopelessly in love with Paisley. Who could blame them? Paisley, a pedigree classy lady, is no tramp. She elegantly lifts her head over the fence when our little guys call her for their daily gossip session and treat.
Yesterday Paisley saved our fur babies’ lives. They have never been outside our fence without a leash. Afraid of strangers, they dash off if anyone tries to approach them. A tree fell on our house a week ago and, understandably, our dogs have been a little skittish ever since. Yesterday a troop of workers came to repair our roof. We kept our dogs inside while the crew did their job. Soon after the workers left, I opened the doggie door and let them out. Not long after, Jim and I noticed Captain and Sprockette had not come back inside. We went out into the backyard. The workers left the gate open. Our fur babies were gone. We panicked, looked everywhere, and called for them. Nothing!
Just as we were about to get in the car to search, Paisley poked her head over the fence. She looked at us, the gate, and back at us. Paisley understood the problem immediately. She started calling them with her flirty bark. A couple of minutes later, we heard distant barks. Sprockette and Captain dashed in to greet, not us, but their bestie, Paisley. Dogs really are true heroes.
