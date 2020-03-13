Editor:
Special thanks to Peter Aleshire for his insightful and informative article “A landscape a billion years in the making” (Roundup, March 6). Pete can always be counted on to dish up a blend of geology, biology and fun reading in his articles.
The story of how the boulders of Payson’s Granite Dells migrated their way through deep geological meanderings is remarkable. Also, coupled with his easy explanation of the evolution of cellular structure makes this narrative enjoyable reading.
Unlike the stock market, Pete never disappoints!
Gary and Jean Thomas, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!