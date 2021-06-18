Editor:
On one Payson’s most prominent intersections, Bonita Street and the Beeline Highway, it looks like the construction for the new car wash is coming along quite nicely.
How nice it will be to see such a beautiful structure on that corner. I was afraid maybe an Applebee’s, or God forbid, a Panda Express would end up building on that site.
Lynn Johnson
