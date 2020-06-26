Editor:
Supertankers are needed to stop wildfires immediately as they start. The USFS has let its air tanker fleet decline to dangerous levels. Smokey Bear used to be the USFS symbol of preventing and extinguishing wildfires. Now Smokey has a box of matches and the misguided policy that prescribed burns can prevent wildfires. There can never be enough prescribed burns completed to prevent these massive wildfires. To the residents of Catalina, Morenci, Fredonia, Sunflower and other Arizona areas, I would ask, “How are prescribed burns working out for you now?”
Congress needs to fully fund a supertanker system for the western states. So Smokey, put the matches back in your pocket, get in that supertanker and start putting wildfires out again. God bless and pray for our firefighters.
Kay Sullivan, Ph.D., Snowflake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!