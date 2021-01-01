Editor:
This time of year I usually cry at Hallmark commercials. Not this year! This year I cried for the thousands of people who have lost their jobs, lost their homes, lost family or friends, and can’t afford to feed their families.
Shame on us for electing inept folks on both sides of the aisle who only think of power and not people in need. Shame on us for electing lawmakers (???) who are running around searching for an election they lost.
My New Year’s prayer is for the thousands of people who are in need ... and can’t afford the time or money to play golf.
Donn C. Morris, Payson
