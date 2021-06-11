Editor:
I have just canceled my delivery subscription because both my husband and I found the paper being biased towards the liberal side. Not giving the conservative side. The cartoons slant liberal. The Covid hysteria was all the liberal views. Nothing to contradict the false news on the data being manipulated.
I am not sure about the letters to the editor that are posted. But one long one talked about how all the Christians in Payson shouldn’t be able to sleep at night because we were not doing enough for the homeless.
Many of the articles that were biased were from contributing editors. The views were very one sided. I wish I had thought to write down more specific articles and writers’ names. Maybe someone in the office that has a unbiased view of both liberal and conservative sides could monitor the articles.
Terry Metcalf
