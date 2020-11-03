Editor:
I want to express my appreciation to Norm Liesener for his thoughtful rebuttal of my recent letter to the editor about patriotism. It is nice to have a discussion without name-calling and hate speech. I wish President Trump could learn to do this.
“The Democratic Party of old no longer exists.” Sadly, the Republican Party changed completely under President Trump in both values and tone. The Republican Party used to advocate for fiscal responsibility with the super rich paying their fair share of taxes. Now, like Trump, the rich often pay no income tax and let the middle class pay more taxes to support our beloved country. I hope that many Republicans, like those with the Lincoln Project, will regain their senses and try to reclaim the Grand Old Party.
Relative to abortion, the Republican leadership in America has repeatedly fought efforts to educate youth about responsible sexual activity. President Clinton’s initiative to provide free birth control to poor women worldwide was quickly aborted during the Bush administration. Americans must work together to resolve this difficult problem.
If a few Democratic politicians want to take away all guns, the party as a whole does not support them. I know for certain that candidates like Joe Biden, Mark Kelly and Felicia French do not oppose the Second Amendment. Yes, they want to require background checks and not allow civilians to possess weapons intended to maim and kill opposing military forces. The safety of our children in schools and adults in worship is much more important than the recreational use of weapons of war.
I tend to agree with Mr. Liesener’s last point about moral decline. President Trump is a prime example of this decline. Furthermore, the Bible makes clear that we have a moral obligation to be good stewards of God’s creation. Our children, grandchildren and the planet will suffer severe consequences if we don’t elect representatives committed to combating the devastating effects of climate change.
I could go on, point by point, but will conclude by suggesting that Biden, Kelly, French and other Arizona Democratic candidates represent historic Democratic and Republican values more than President Trump and his followers.
Thanks again Mr. Liesener for your refreshing take on how to disagree agreeably.
Robert Hershberger, Payson
