Editor:
A general definition of transfer of learning is to take some thing learned or experienced and apply them to future experiences. Reading something in a book and then being able to use that gained knowledge in the “real world” would be a GOOD EXAMPLE OF TRANSFER OF LEARNING SO THAT something good learned could be repeated and something bad learned could be avoided.
Apparently, the Arizona GOP has failed miserably to grasp this concept. Republicans lost the 2020 presidential vote as well as losing a GOP United States Senate seat (again!) so we currently have two United States senators that are Democrats for the first time in eons.
Further, the Arizona GOP just barely held on to their slim majority in both the state Senate and House.
Still, the Arizona GOP continues to self-destruct with efforts to undo or mitigate the will of the voters with Prop. 208, they are attempting to enact stricter voting rights laws that make it more difficult to vote, and they continue to suggest and pursue the notion that our 2020 Arizona election results were flawed.
By failing to learn from the past, the Arizona GOP seems destined to eventually go the extinction route of the rotary dial phone, the drive-in movie, and the manual shift vehicle.
Richard K. Meszar
