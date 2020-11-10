Editor:
Arizona has seen one of the driest summers on record this year. The dust lies thick in the White Mountains. Dry leaves and pine needles crackle underfoot. We can only hope for a wet winter. On a recent Monday we set our RV up along Young Road in the Tonto Forest on the Rim.
Beautiful country. Driving up, the “No Campfires” signs had been abundant. By Friday evening we were joined by other campers, one large group. On Saturday morning they had a substantial campfire blazing away. I phoned the Payson Ranger District and the Black Mesa District and received only recorded greetings. I found a number to report forest fires and reported the campfire. They said they would pass it on. We were around for a couple of hours. No one showed up.
By early evening the same group had another fire going. I called again. I spoke with Shelly who did her best to convince me that it was a propane fire, even though from my vantage point I could see the smoke curling up and smell the wood burning. No one showed up.
On Saturday afternoon another sizable group pitched their tents. By nightfall they had a large bonfire going and again on Sunday evening. I didn’t call again. Why bother?
I can’t wait to tell all of my camping buddies that campfires are really OK. Because, after all, “No Campfires” is merely just a suggestion.
P.A. Lynck
