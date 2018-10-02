The Gila County Republican Committee is concerned about allegations presented to the U.S. Senate Judicial Committee regarding Supreme Court Justice Nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the lack of proper due process for the Judge.
Last week’s testimony by Professor Ford provided no actionable evidence for law enforcement officials to pursue. She doesn’t know when or where the assault occurred. People she says were at the party have denied the party ever happened. She has been extended unusual levels of due process, including a now seventh investigation of the judge.
On the other hand, Judge Kavanaugh provided a detailed calendar for 1982 that does not reflect any “party’s” and shows he was far too busy with other activities to match the situation she tried to remember. Large numbers of past high school girl friends and female work place associates of the judge have high praise for him and don’t believe he is capable of such an offense. What’s also known is Judge Kavanaugh has an impeccable record as a judge and is fully qualified to be a Supreme Court Justice.
Judge Kavanaugh has NOT been afforded a similar level of due process as Doctor Ford. Democrats demand he PROVE HIS innocence! That’s not the law in this country. The proper due process would have referred the allegations first to local law enforcement for investigation and then deliver the results of that investigation to the Senate Judicial Committee. The Judicial Committee should never, ever, accept these types of allegations unless they come directly from law enforcement officials.
The Gila County Republicans are reminded of an old, but famous, western movie titled “The Oxbow Incident”. In the movie a cowboy (Ford) barges into a saloon and announces that a well-known local rancher has been murdered by rustlers. Cowboys (Democrats) in the saloon quickly form a posse.
The Posse finds three cowboys herding cattle. The cowboys claim they purchased the cattle from the dead rancher but do not have a bill of sale.
The posse (Democrats) spends the evening debating the guilt (not innocence) of the three and determine they are guilty and they were hanged at sunrise.
Returning to town, the posse is met by the sheriff who announces that the rancher assumed dead is alive and the real bandits have been arrested.
Based on Professor Fords appearance at the hearing it appears she did experience a life changing traumatic assault in the past. But, who was it? Gila County Republicans don’t want the Judicial Committee to commit an “Oxbow Incident” and hang an innocent man.
Prediction; Come next hearing, there will be no new actionable evidence. But, Democrats will demand more investigation and delays. Without new evidence Republican Senators must immediately vote the judge out of Committee and on to a full Senate vote.
Gary P. Morris, Chairman Gila County Republican Committee
