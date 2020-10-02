Editor:
I was disappointed that Sylvia Allen lost her Arizona Senate primary race. I supported Ms. Allen by contributing to her campaign, speaking about her to my friends and neighbors, and placing her sign in my yard. Very important to me was Ms. Allen’s leadership position as chair of the Senate Education Committee.
As a former public school teacher, principal, and superintendent, I realize how beneficial and rare it is to have a rural legislator so well positioned at the state level to look after the educational needs of the students in our small schools. Too often, big-city legislators chair education committees and their focus tends to be on inner city schools at the expense of smaller rural schools.
I was disappointed; I am not now. I had a chance to talk to the winner of the GOP primary, Wendy Rogers. She completely understood my support of Ms. Allen and was incredibly pleasant to talk to about a wide range of issues important to rural communities.
Wendy Rogers made it clear to me that she believes the strength of our nation resides in citizens who are respectful of each other’s lives, businesses, and personal property.
While we lose the position of chair of the Senate Education Committee, we gain a candidate for Arizona Senate LD6 in Wendy Rogers who exudes unbridled enthusiasm about the hope and vision that resides in the citizens of our legislative district.
Gary Jones, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!