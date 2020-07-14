Editor:
How can ADOT show such wanton disregard for the lives and health of our citizens by allowing their employees to work without masks? These ladies obviously do not care about the very people who pay their taxes! And by the way, dead people do not pay taxes.
I have emailed ADOT three times now about this issue and as of July 2, when my husband had to go in, still no masks! Almost every customer had a mask on, because they want to protect others. The supervisor actually said to me “none of my girls have been sick”! Ever heard of asymptomatic spread?
Our mayor has contacted ADOT twice and had other complaints from our residents. Thankfully, he does care and said he would go as high as he needed in order to get this problem solved. We all have some personal responsibility here!
Virginia & Michael Sparks, Payson
