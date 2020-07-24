No more dishonesty and untruths
Editor:
Sylvia Allen and five other candidates spoke at the Mingus Mountain Republican Club this week. Each speaker was given 10 minutes to talk, including Q&A.
Senator Allen’s arrogant, domineering behavior was appalling. After her main address, she received a two-minute warning, which she ignored and then exceeded. When told she must stop, she was indignant. As the moderator, after several more minutes, I finally told her if she didn’t stop, I would take away the microphone. AT LAST, she was asked four questions simultaneously.
Q#1-Why did you vote for Red-Flag bill SB1519? She flat out denied it violated the Second Amendment, at the same time babbling on about “we knew it wouldn’t pass the House;” it is what sellouts say when they need vote cover.
Q#2-When asked about her ownership of George Washington Academy, a charter school in Snowflake, she denied owning one. True. But, in the past, when she did own it, she also denied it. Her daughter owns it now.
Q#3-How can your daughter teach there if she is not accredited? You don’t have to be to teach in a charter school. Scary!
Q#4-When asked about her Obama popular vote bill she sponsored, she denied voting for it. But she was forced to admit she co-sponsored it in 2016. Folks, this is purely semantics.
Sylvia Allen denies basic facts about her record. When confronted with her liberal voting record, she flat out denies it even though it is right there in black and white. Her demeanor was completely unhinged, and I wasn’t the only one who thought so.
I am a longtime Republican in good standing. No more dishonesty and untruths.
Rose Sperry, Cottonwood
