Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Andy Biggs are caught on Capitol TV cameras giving tours to the gangs that rioted and assaulted our Capitol ... resulting in the death of a Capitol police officer.

No more Gosar or Biggs.

Ted Paulk, Payson

