Editor:
I see where members of “The Squad” have decreed that the word “mother” is to be stricken from polite discourse, being replaced by “birthing person.” The Biden administration has joined the effort, changing the title of the former federal programs directed at “Maternal Health” to reflect the new orthodoxy of “birthing persons.”
This being the case, logic dictates that “father” should also be banned from the English language. It naturally follows that the name of the holiday that will be observed on Sunday, June 20 will also need changing. So for all of you out there, be prepared to celebrate a “Happy Sexual-Partners of Birthing Persons Day.”
I can’t wait to see what Hallmark will be doing with all of this in 2022.
Peter Dohms, Payson
