The decline of civility is astonishing. Somehow it became acceptable to be “in your face” rude. The fact that America had an individual at the top that modeled that behavior is no excuse for the locals to adopt the same confrontational attitudes.
I am no longer surprised that so many seemingly decent people think it’s OK to be rude. All the letters to the editor regarding the offensive sign put up by a local gun shop completely missed the mark on what was wrong with the sign. It had nothing to do with the freedom of speech. Sure, the owner had the right to put the sign up. The question is, why would they think it was OK? It was bound to get a reaction. It was purposefully divisive.
Sure, some of the people would laugh and pat him on the back, probably many of the people that have yard art displayed that glorifies a seditionist. Freedom of speech means that it’s OK to spew hateful and insulting rhetoric?
I can walk around and call people stupid, laugh and point at women that have poured themselves into tights, confront the bigotry of the people displaying the traitorous flag of the rebellious South, call all the unmasked people ignorant murderers, but what is achieved by that?
Even people that I vehemently disagree with politically love their family, donate to the needy, take good care of their pets, and contribute to society. A democracy not only allows for a difference of opinion, it relies on those differences. Even so, it doesn’t need to be disrespectful of others.
The ability and responsibility of a society to find compromise, to work together and accomplish meaningful goals is required if democracy is going to be successful.
It’s kind of like a group ordering pizza, the person that likes anchovies doesn’t make everybody eat them.
