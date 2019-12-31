Editor:
In the letter to the editor titled, “Mistreatment of asylum seekers,” (Roundup, Dec. 20) are we talking about people going through the legal process or people committing criminal acts by coming into this country illegally?
A criminal act is someone making a conscious decision to deliberately engage in an unlawful or negligent act. I do not recall hearing of any families being separated that were going through the legal process of asylum. If you are an adult coming into this country illegally with a minor child and you have no proof of identification it is the obligation of law enforcement to ensure the safety of the child. President Obama signed the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act (anti-trafficking bill) of 2015 into law for the purpose of curbing sex trafficking. One of the products of this law was to ensure the safety of minor children with undocumented adults entering this country illegally. If the practice of separating a minor child under these circumstances saved even one from a life of forced servitude and/or prostitution then it is worth the enforcement.
I also noticed in the letter talking about the Golden Rule and having a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I guess that does not apply to U.S. officials (which include border agents) that are doing the best job they can enforcing our immigration laws. Where is the criticism of the tens of thousands who break our immigration laws?
For weeks now we have heard the words “No one is above the law.” Is this true or do we pick and choose who is or is not above the law? Simple question.
As a citizen of this country and a resident of Payson, Arizona I know I’m not above the law.
Randy Wilfong, Payson
