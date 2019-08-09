No place for military grade weapons
Editor:
The newest solution put forth by the NRA clan and other gun enthusiasts to stopping mass shootings is “Don’t allow mentally disturbed people to purchase automatic rifles and large capacity magazines.”
Catch 22:
Only people with mental issues are willing to lay out $700 plus for such military grade weapons. Normal people do not feel the need to own such armament.
Assault weapons were banned in the United States from 1994 to 2004 under the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act or Federal Assault Weapons Ban.
There were 16 mass shootings in those 10 years when the ban was in effect.
A mass shooting is defined as a shooting in a public place in which at least three victims were killed.
As of July 31, 2019, 248 mass shootings have occurred in 2019. This is 1.2 shootings per day, 979 people were shot; and of those people 246 died.
This does NOT include the two shootings last Saturday that took 31 lives, so far, and put 53 innocent people in the hospital.
How many more innocent Americans must die because the NRA owns the politicians who lie to their constituents to feed their fears.
There is no place in our homes for military grade weapons, large capacity magazines, and bump stocks ... these vile killing machines were designed for WAR.
If one needs such a weapon to shoot wild game, maybe the Safeway meat department suits their needs better.
Ted Paulk, Payson
Ted, it would be helpful if you would not simply regurgitate the false and misleading talking points from the Gun Violence Archive socialist activists. Their listing of "Mass" violence by guns include all events where more than one person was shot - not killed - just shot and includes a homeowner who used home security guns to repel a home invasion by criminals. For you to state that everyone who owns a semi automatic or automatic feature or large capacity magazine gun is mentally ill demonstrates the irrationality of those who would confiscate guns from law abiding citizens. I pray that if you are ever in a situation where there is an evil person who acts out his mental illness by shooting innocents, that there will be a law abiding citizen in the location with a gun to take out the shooter - and that citizen carrying under Second Amendment protections may be me.
