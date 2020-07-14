Editor:
We opened our state much too soon and now we are in a COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Record numbers of cases are being documented every day, with positive cases over 100 right here in Payson.
Along with bars, gyms and other places where there is close contact, our schools will be closed until at least Aug. 17. I get this. It’s for the protection of all to curb this killing virus.
But what I don’t get is seeing hundreds of those same children, who will not be going to school, now bumping and sliding into each other on the soccer, baseball and softball fields at Rumsey Park, while their mask-less parents sit shoulder to shoulder in the stands, bellowing out cheers.
Does it really make any sense at all to shut down our schools and at the same time run parks & rec sports programs?
Lynn Johnson
