Editor:
Can anyone explain the logic in what Walmart has been doing in the past few weeks?
We have all been told of the necessity of 6-foot distance between people. Watch the entrance and especially the exit. People are literally bumping into each other!
Meanwhile 200 feet away are closed doors. Why? They should be open and permitting the space required (closer to the six feet).
Stan Wilkinson
