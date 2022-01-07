In the Dec. 17 Payson Roundup article “Taylor Pool issue blows up at meeting,” which included information from the Dec. 9 and 13 town council meetings, there was information presented by town staff and council members that accused me of criminal behavior and in violation of town code. The accusations included that I had interfered with staff doing their lawfully assigned duties. Accusations of criminal behavior and cause for removal from the Parks and Recreation Commission were presented at these open council meetings and then reported in the paper. I was never given the opportunity to respond at these meetings or asked to provide information for the article.
On Dec. 8, after hearing what was being said about Taylor Pool on KMOG, my husband and I decided to go to Rumsey Park to check out the pool with our dog Chester. We arrived at around 10:45 a.m., there was one red car in the parking lot. There were no town vehicles or town employees present. There were two people sitting inside the pool area, they told us that the pool was closed, we stated that we were just there to look around and walk our dog. I asked who they were, and they identified themselves as a company hired to do an environmental study. We walked completely around outside the pool fence, when we returned to the parking lot a gentleman was in his car talking to a town employee. The employee mentioned that there was a group that wanted an evaluation. He said that town staff had been previously removing equipment, then he was told to bring equipment back and that he was just doing what he was told. I mentioned that I had spent my career in aquatics and what the pool needed was an evaluation by a licensed pool contractor. My friend Emme drove up and parked on the other side of the parking lot. I walked over to speak with her, then we walked to the side fence and took some pictures. I purchased some earrings from her, she played with Chester, then we left. While we were there, no town employees were doing any work, no one went in or out of the locked pool fence, and there were no threats made by anyone.
I helped form Friends of Rim Country Aquatics to work with the town to bring life-saving swim lessons to Payson.
