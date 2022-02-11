The Gila County Libertarian Party would like to weigh in on the Roundup’s Jan. 11 top story titled “If it’s not the grocery tax, it’ll be another tax.” The article contained several key errors, misleading statements and omissions.
1. The headline implies that if the grocery tax is repealed, the town council must replace it with another tax. Is that written somewhere in the town charter? Maybe the town can find a way to become more efficient and effective in how it performs its services. Maybe the citizens of Payson might actually prefer a lower level of services in exchange for lower taxes. Has anyone asked the taxpayers?
The town council recently approved a total budget of $49,500,000, a whopping FIFTEEN percent increase over the prior year. Even just looking at general operating expenses, spending is set to increase by 9% How many taxpayers got a 9% pay raise in 2021? Beyond the town manager, not many.
2. There isn’t much of anything left in America that isn’t already taxed, and taxed up the wazoo at that. For a list of all taxes that Americans pay, please visit https://www.gilaazlp.org/list-of-taxes/
Of course not all taxes apply to everyone all the time, but add it all up. The average American pays well over 50% of his or her income in taxes every year. Clearly, Paysonians are not under-taxed.
3. The sub-headline of the article “Payson council learns cost of eliminating food tax” (emphasis added) demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of accounting, finance and budgeting principles, namely the difference between revenues and costs (expenses). Revenue is money coming in, costs are monies paid out. They are two fundamentally and independent measures. They are on opposite sides of a financial statement.
4. The article cites the fact that 27 out of 30 municipalities in Arizona impose a tax on food. Fine. But is that really a moral and equitable justification for Payson to tax food? Perhaps this is a golden opportunity for Payson to do the right thing, to be a leader instead of a follower.
5. A grocery tax is one of the most regressive and repressive taxes ever conceived. Obviously, food is a necessity and lower income people pay a much higher proportion of their income on food than do more affluent people.
A grocery tax for Payson? Libertarians not only say “no,” we say HELL NO!
Larry Hoffenberg, secretary/treasurer, Gila County Libertarian Party
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!