Editor:
$57K cost to town due to lack of research. Why should the public be responsible for a bill that was generated due to the ignorance of the mayor and three council members?
Why was this payment information withheld until AFTER the election? Everyone who voted needs to ask themselves would they have cast their vote the same if they knew of this costly mistake? Transparency DOES NOT exist. Hide the payment, hide the splash pad subcommittee. What next?
Marjorie Oldenkamp, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!