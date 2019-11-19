Editor:
In news, partisan politics dominate the top stories. This is a reminder how many important issues face our country that cannot be solved by party politics.
For example, climate change can’t be solved by one party. It is going to take every person and every politician to solve this critical issue. The majority of Americans support Congress to take action on climate change. Rather than be divided on this issue, our representatives must come together.
Fortunately some Democrats and some Republicans have risen above party politics and have co-sponsored the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763. This bill will bring climate change under control while stimulating technology innovation.
It is time we all rise above partisan issues and focus on people issues like clean air and water. If we don’t, the alternative will be no winners at all. The party is over.
Maggie Kraft, Tempe
(1) comment
Climate change is an eternal cycle of our planet. Man cannot eliminate the natural rhythm of Earth and to believe that false narrative is failing to look at the history.
Those of us who have been around since the 50's remember that we were being taught by the "scientists" that we were entering the new "ice age" then twenty years we were being bombarded with global warming; then it morphed into "climate change".
It is important to note that each of these "scientists" were being funded by those with a self interest end game. Al Gore and his minions have become multi millionaires telling the rest of us to sacrifice while increasing their personal carbon footprint exponentially..
One fact: Most of the "global warming" stats have been the result of urban areas world wide expanding close - and many times surrounding - the traditional monitoring stations.
Also, please remember that the United States has already reduced its carbon footprint by nearly 20% and dwindling. We cannot change the global problem since ALL of the increases have occurred outside our country and there is NO legislation that even attempts to address that reality - not even from the corrupt UN since the majority of the member countries are the biggest problems.
