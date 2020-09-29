Editor:
So for four years a candidate, president, and candidate is claiming corruption will be the reason for defeat.
Why is no one offended by such language? Who is so willing to believe such nonsense? Who doesn't fear this president using every skill he has exhibited throughout his life to lie, cheat, steal, and bluff his way to more time grinding us into smaller parts?
As an enlisted veteran, as a human being, it is depressing to hear such nonsense from a president. My discharge came before I turned 21 and the day after my birthday I registered to vote.
From my perspective as an erstwhile sucker and loser, I still think this current president has shown no reason to be retained.
Tom Theobald, Payson
