Editor:
I just read the letter to the editor in the June 1 Roundup labeled, ironically, “Truth in Politics.” I say “ironically” because there is not one word of truth in it.
“He (Trump) re-instituted National Prayer Day which had been canceled by President Obama during his first year in office ...” Blatantly false.
In fact on May 5, 2016 President Obama called for “freedom for all people” in a letter accompanying his declaration of National Day of Prayer.
Planned Parenthood does not use “tax dollars for abortions” nor does PP sell fetal body parts. These tired old lies directed at Planned Parenthood have been disproven many times — kinda like “Donald Trump won the election.”
Speaking of “tax dollars,” Trump spent over $141 million on golfing over 295 times while he was in office. This “good Christian” as she calls Trump, played a lot of Sunday golf. Trump seems to worship at a different altar than most “Christians.”
It’s puzzling how some folks continue to believe that a man who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by over 23 women, including two who say he raped them, is a good Christian.
Maybe they are comparing Trump to King David, who had eight wives and had the husband of one of them slain so he could marry Bathsheba.
In closing, this letter, “Truth in Politics,” might be deserving of a more apropos designation. You be the judge.
Ted Paulk, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!