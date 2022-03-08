Not democracy Mar 8, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Republican politicians are now trying to divide blue Maricopa County into four counties in order to gerrymander the Democrats into one district and turn the remaining counties red.This is another example of voter suppression!This is not democracy.Ted Paulk, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Politician County Democracy Politics Democrats Editor Suppression Maricopa County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Man arrested at Spur Bar Saturday Sen. Rogers history of controversy boosts fundraising Artist working on newest mural in Pine Prospective jurors will continue to drive to Globe until April — at the earliest Sawmill whistle offline – for now Latest Stories Star Valley holds Home Rule hearing As COVID-19 cases drop, restrictions loosen Ranch Fire kicks off early fire season Man arrested at Spur Bar Saturday Sen. Rogers history of controversy boosts fundraising Artist working on newest mural in Pine Prospective jurors will continue to drive to Globe until April — at the earliest Sawmill whistle offline – for now Rep. Gosar defends vote against resolution supporting Ukraine A day at Sunrise reveals the Miracle of Water Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Trump would have stopped Putin U.S. enabling Putin's aggression Wake up voters Not democracy Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Columnists An attitude that made a big difference Four summers in a teenager's paradise – Part 3 Four summers in a teenager's paradise – Part 2 Four summers in a teenager’s paradise Things I never dreamt I would see - Part 4 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Community Wellness & Education Delicious Cafe Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Tonto Apache Gym Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Dr. Jaber Abawi Town of Payson Primary Election - English Pueblo de Payson Eleccion Primaria - Spanish Best Waitress in Rim Country Best Automotive Repair Big O Tires Berkshire Hathaway Jennifer Randall Bonnie Dorris - Payson Realty Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Tom Russell & Associates Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Like & Follow Gila County Dr. Bob Gear Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Blue Ridge FD seeks volunteers Berkshire Hathaway Recruiting Agents Dueker Ranch Donations Entrusted Pets Cremation Ponderosa Bible Church Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces
