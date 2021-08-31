Editor:
Aug. 9th I had to go to Banner emergency. Was in B25 bay straight back through emergency doors and curtain remained open.
After some time a woman and son without masks were walked by me, no doubt breathing, and placed in bay next to me. A bit later, a message through emergency system broadcasted “Covid Patient Alert.” I had to call a nurse passing by and ask for a mask. I am fully vaccinated.
For all the Banner TV commercials, this experience did not convince me of safe practices. I did report it to their department in the Valley that takes such information and to my local doctor. That was end of it never heard from anyone.
Deborah Sevec, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!